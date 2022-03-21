BJP plans mega swearing-in ceremony of Yogi govt, Amit Shah to visit Lucknow on March 23

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flashes victory sign at an election event in Gorakhpur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a grand event for swearing-in ceremony of the new Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 45,000 people are likely to be invited for the mega event scheduled to take place in Lucknow on March 25.

The venue for the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be Lucknow’s Ekana cricket stadium, which the Yogi Adityanath government renamed after former PM and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2018.

Sources said that top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party's national president JP Nadda, CMs of BJP-ruled states, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are expected to attend the ceremony.

Invitation will also be extended to top opposition leaders as well, including three former CMs of UP -- Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

The saffron party has invited workers from all 75 districts for the event. It has asked the party's district unit chiefs to prepare the list of workers and apprise the state leadership about the numbers.

It has asked the MLAs and MPs to arrange for the transportation of the workers. Besides, workers can also travel to Lucknow on their own. It advised workers to use the BJP's flags on their vehicles for smooth passage. It said that two workers from each region should reach Lucknow on March 24, a day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Lucknow on March 23. Shah has been appointed as the BJP observer for the formation of a new government in Uttar Pradesh. This would be his first visit to the state after the saffron party's mega win in the polls.

BJP sources said that the party's Uttar Pradesh legislature party meeting will take place on March 24 to formally elect Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath as its leader. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on March 25.

This is the first time in decades when a political party retained power for a second consecutive term in the country’s most populous state. Yogi Adityanath led the BJP to victory by winning 255 of 403 seats in the Legislative Assembly. BJP's main challenger, the Samajwadi Party won 111 seats.

