BJP Parliamentary party meeting underway in Delhi, PM Modi likely to address

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Parliamentary Party meeting is underway at the Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting began at 9:15 am, said sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also attending the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.

As per reports, BJP chief JP Nadda will gave a grand welcome to PM Modi along with other party leaders. PM Modi is also likely to address the meeting. He is considered to have played a major role in BJP's win 4 out of 5 states in the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha elections.

The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Central observers and co-observers for the elections of the leaders of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa assemblies, states where BJP made a landslide victory.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi was given a rousing welcome by BJP MPs in Lok Sabha on the first day of the second part of the Budget Session.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the Central observer for Uttar Pradesh, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for Uttarakhand. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed Central observer for Manipur while Kiren Rijiju is co-observer. For Goa, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been made the Central observer.

The last such BJP Parliamentary party meeting was held on 21 December 2021, which was also attended by PM Modi.

