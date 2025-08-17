Vice Presidential Election: Who will be NDA's V-P pick? BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today BJP parliamentary board meet: The meeting will likely be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, and other parliamentary board members of the party.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board will hold a crucial meeting on Sunday to pick the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, slated to be held on September 9. The V-P polls were necessitated after 74-year-old Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position, citing health issues.

"The BJP parliamentary board meeting is scheduled for 17 August 2025 at the BJP office in Delhi. All parliamentary board members will attend. There could be discussions on the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice-President of India," news agency ANI quoted a party source as saying.

BJP parliamentary board meet: Who all will attend?

The meeting will likely be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, and other parliamentary board members of the party.

PM Modi, Nadda to pick NDA's V-P pick

Earlier this month, a crucial meeting of the NDA was held, which was attended by all top leaders of the alliance. Following the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi and JP Nadda will pick the NDA's candidate for the V-P election. He said the decision was taken unanimously by all NDA leaders.

V-P election: Who will be NDA's pick?

According to a media report, the names of Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Sikkim Governor Om Mathur are being considered by the ruling alliance. Apart from them, the list of probable candidates also includes Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Delhi L-G VK Saxena.

The NDA may also pick Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Seshadri Chari or Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh as its candidate for the V-P election, reports suggest.

V-P election: What do the numbers say?

The members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha vote in the V-P election. The two houses together have an effective strength of 781 members, which means a candidate needs 391 votes to win the election. With 422 MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the NDA candidate is all but sure to win the election.