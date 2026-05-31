BJP ousts Congress to win Solan Municipal Corporation, bags 10 of 17 wards

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ousted the Indian National Congress (INC) to win the Solan Municipal Corporation Elections on Sunday, May 31. The BJP won 10 of the 17 wards in the civic body polls, ending Congress' rule in the city.

The Congress party, who won the Solan elections in 2021 after securing nine seats, ended up clinching six in 2026. One ward went to an Independent candidate.

Complete list of winners in Solan Municipal Corporation:

Ward No. 1: Neelam (BJP) – Won

Ward No. 2: Sushma (BJP) – Won

Ward No. 3: Gaurav (Independent) – Won

Ward No. 4: Rohit Bhardwaj (BJP) – Won

Ward No. 5: Priyanka Panja (BJP) – Won

Ward No. 6: Rekha Sahni (BJP) – Won

Ward No. 7: Pooja (Congress) – Won

Ward No. 8: Surendra (BJP) – Won

Ward No. 9: Meenakshi (Congress) – Won

Ward No. 10: Ankush Sood (Congress) – Won

Ward No. 11: Sarita (BJP) – Won

Ward No. 12: Priyanka Agrawal (BJP) – Won

Ward No. 13: Narendra Kumar (Congress) – Won

Ward No. 14: Sulakshana (Congress) – Won

Ward No. 15: Abhishek Thakur (BJP) – Won

Ward No. 16: Seema (BJP) – Won

Ward No. 17: Aruna (Congress) – Won

Elections took place on May 17

The elections for the Solan Municipal Corporation, among the other three Corporations, took place on May 17. The results for the Mandi (15 wards), Palampur (15 wards), Solan (17 wards), and Dharamshala (17 wards) Municipal corporations were declared on May 31. The voting took place on May 17 at all 64 wards simultaneously, and the Corporations saw a voter turnout of 63.44 per cent.

Mandi saw the highest voter turnout with 68.78 per cent of the polling. This was nearly five per cent more than that of Dharamshala and Palampur in the Kangra district. The two corporations had a voter turnout of 63.72 per cent each. Solan witnessed the lowest voter engagement among the corporations, with 58.32 per cent in the city. Kangra and Mandi saw Women voters surpassing the men, while male voters exceeded in the Solan district Municipal Corporation polls.

ALSO READ | Congress wins Palampur Municipal Corporation with 11 wards, BJP secures 4