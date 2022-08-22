BJP offered me CM's post if I break AAP, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed the BJP offered him the chief minister's post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP.

"The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister,” the AAP leader claimed. "I gave a clear political answer to them, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is my political guru and I have learnt politics from him. I have not come into politics to be CM or PM," Sisodia said.

Earlier, in the day he claimed on Twitter that he got an offer to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and have all CBI and ED cases against him closed. He added that he declined the offer saying, "I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do."

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. The AAP leader's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP national convener Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due this year-end. During the visit, the two AAP leaders hold discussions on employment and education with youth ahead of the state. Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia. This is Kejriwal's fourth visit to Gujarat this month.

