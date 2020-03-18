Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. BJP not to hold protest for 1 month in view of coronavirus outbreak: Nadda

BJP not to hold protest for 1 month in view of coronavirus outbreak: Nadda

The BJP president's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 18, 2020 10:37 IST
BJP not to hold protest for 1 month in view of coronavirus outbreak: Nadda
Image Source : PTI

BJP not to hold protest for 1 month in view of coronavirus outbreak: Nadda

The BJP has decided not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the coronavirus outbreak, party president J P Nadda said on Wednesday. The party will not holding public gatherings, he said adding if they have to convey anything, senior party leaders will do so through memorandums.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"All party units have been asked to spread awareness about coronavirus and their dos and don'ts," Nadda said.

The BJP president's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among the people in small groups about coronavirus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till April 15.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X