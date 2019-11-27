Image Source : FILE BJP nominates Arun Singh, K C Ramamurthy for Rajya Sabha bypolls in UP, Karnataka

The BJP on Wednesday nominated its general secretary Arun Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh. The party also nominated Congress rebel K C Ramamurthy as its candidate from Karnataka.

By-election to the two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on December 12.

Arun Singh to be the BJP's candidate from Uttar Pradesh for Rajya Sabha, KC Ramamurthy to be the party's candidate from Karnataka. https://t.co/IpcRVjF04O pic.twitter.com/BphbuBSWfK — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

