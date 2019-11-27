Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
BJP nominates Arun Singh, K C Ramamurthy for Rajya Sabha bypolls in UP, Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Arun Singh and K C Ramamurthy for Rajya Sabha by-polls in UP and Karnataka respectively. 

New Delhi Published on: November 27, 2019 16:26 IST
The BJP on Wednesday nominated its general secretary Arun Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh. The party also nominated Congress rebel K C Ramamurthy as its candidate from Karnataka.

By-election to the two Rajya Sabha seats will be held on December 12.

