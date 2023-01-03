BJP national president JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Karnataka on January 5 and 6

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP national president Nadda to visit poll-bound Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on January 5 and 6. He will be touring Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davangere districts, during which while attending meetings with party leaders and workers, he will also be visiting some key maths, including a prominent Veerashaiva seminary- Siddaganga math.

BJP state Vice-President Nirmal Kumar Surana in a statement said, on January 5 afternoon Nadda will participate in BJP's "Shakti Kendra" heads meeting of Tumakuru and Madhugiri assembly segments in Tumakuru, and thereafter he will be visiting the Siddaganga math.

That evening he will be in Chitradurga, where he will be garlanding the statues of Veera Madakari Nayaka, Onake Obavva, BR Ambedkar, and participate in the party's SC/ST and OBC karyakartas meeting, it said, adding he will also be visiting Madara Chennaya and Sirigere Taralabalu math.

Nadda to chair a meeting of BJP leaders

On January 5 evening, Nadda will be chairing a meeting of BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district presidents of the Davangere division. On January 6, he will be visiting Panchamasali matha at Harihara, also Kanaka and Valmiki guru peetha maths. Later, he will attend a booth-level party meeting in Davangere.

In the evening that day, Nadda will be addressing a mega public meeting at Sira in Tumakuru district, the release added. The visit gains significance ahead of the Assembly polls by April or May, Also, reservation-related demands by various communities and certain decisions taken by the BJP government in this regard would come up for discussion.

