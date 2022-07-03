BJP national executive meet Day 2: PM Modi's address, party resolution key focus today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP national executive meet LIVE Updates

BJP national executive meet Day 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold its national executive meeting on the second day on Sunday. According to the details, the key focus of the meeting will remain Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech and the saffron party's political resolution that are expected to be passed unanimously.

Sources in the BJP said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will propose a political resolution for the party. This resolution will be seconded by chief ministers from the BJP-ruled states.

Sources also said Assam Chief Minister and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will speak on the political resolution.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is also expected to make a presentation on the situation and the political scenario in the poll-bound state.

The political resolution is a vision document that will be passed today where the BJP is expected to highlight its electoral successes in the recent, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa Uttarakhand and Manipur.

The party is also expected to laud PM Modi and his leadership for navigating its success in the states which were once alien spots to the BJP political map.

Political violence in several states and the larger agenda of the opposition parties in their efforts to malign the reputation of the government and how that needs to be dispelled are also expected to be discussed in the political resolution.

The biggest highlight of the entire BJP national executive meeting will be the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his party cadre. During his speech, PM Modi is likely to give suggestions on how to work towards strengthening the organisation as well as keep connected to the grassroots.

He is also expected to throw light on the outreach of some government schemes.

PM Modi is expected to take potshots at the Opposition.

After the conclusion of the BJP national executive meet, Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting at the Parade Ground where more than 35,000 people are expected to be present.

This executive meeting which is taking place in Hyderabad has been one after a gap of at least two years because of COVID.

The BJP national executive meeting which is to take place every three months last took place in November 2021 in the national capital in a hybrid manner with leaders joining both physically as well as through digital medium.

