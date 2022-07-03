BJP National executive meet: What metro lanes, traffic routes to avoid in Hyderabad today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Vehicles coming from Karimnagar and Nizamabad side can enter Hyderabad city through other routes from Outer Ring Road.

BJP National Executive Meet in Hyderabad:The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently holding a two-day National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad. The meeting, which began on Sunday is underway in Parade Grounds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too arrived in the city for the key meeting. Traffic restrictions were put in place for the public for the national party meeting, and the public has been directed to avoid certain routes.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have made arrangements for traffic diversion to ensure a smooth flow of traffic

Metro routes to avoid:

In view of the PM’s public meeting on Parade Grounds & security concerns, metro stations including Paradise, Parade Grounds and JBS metro stations will be closed between 5.30 pm - 8 pm today. Trains will not halt at these stations during this time, said NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL.

Traffic routes to avoid:

The road from HICC Madhapur – Jubilee Hills Check-post – KBR Park – Punjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet – Parade Grounds will witness the restrictions. Roads between Tivoli crossroads and Plaza crossroads, too, will be closed, officials said.

Commuters have been asked to avoid Cyber Towers junction and Hitex junction. They have been advised take a diversion at COD junction via Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohenur – IKEA – Biodiversity – Gachibowli.

1. Routes for travellers to Secunderabad Railway Station:

From the Panjagutta side take the route from Khairatabad, via RTC X Road, Chilkalguda and enter through Plat Form No.10.

From Uppal side take route from Narayanaguda, RTC X Road, Chilakalaguda and enter through Plat Form No.10.

Those going to Secunderabad Railway Station should avoid Patny, Paradise, and Begumpet roads.

2. Vehicles coming from Karimnagar and Nizamabad side can enter Hyderabad city through other routes from Outer Ring Road.

3. Passengers going to Panjagutta/Ameerpet from the Uppal side should avoid Tarnaka, Rail Nilayam road may proceed from RTC X Road and Lakdikapool.

4. Passengers going towards Secunderabad from Medchal, Balanagar, Kharkhana, and Tirumalagiri may proceed from Neredmet, Malkajgiri.

