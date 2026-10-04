BJP names Koel Mallick from West Bengal, Dinesh Arya from Uttarakhand as Rajya Sabha candidates

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (October 4) announced Dinesh Arya as its candidate for the 2026 Rajya Sabha biennial election in Uttarakhand and Rukmini Mallick, alias Koel Mallick, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election in West Bengal. The names of the candidates have been approved by the BJP central election committee.

Notably, the biennial elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with a by-election for one seat from West Bengal, will be held on October 16. Polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by counting of votes on the same day.

The election to the Rajya Sabha from one seat in Uttarakhand is necessitated as BJP's Naresh Bansal is set to retire from the Upper House in November this year.

Why Rajya Sabha by-election in Bengal?

The by-election for one Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal will be held alongside the biennial elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The seat fell vacant after Rukmini Mallick, alias Koel Mallick, resigned from the Rajya Sabha on July 16, 2026. Her term was originally scheduled to end on April 2, 2032.

Koel Mallick was the fourth Rajya Sabha MP to resign in July 2026. Earlier, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik had also resigned from the Upper House. All three subsequently joined the BJP and won re-election.

One of Bengal's best-known film stars and the daughter of veteran actor Ranjit Mallick, Koel entered active politics only a month before being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Her nomination was viewed as part of Banerjee's practice of bringing prominent public figures into Parliament. She, however, did not attend a single sitting of the Parliament.

The development came after political churn in West Bengal following the BJP's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. The TMC witnessed a rebellion in the Assembly after Ritabrata Banerjee became the Leader of Opposition with the support of 57 MLAs. The rebellion later spread to both Houses of Parliament, with several leaders quitting the TMC and extending support to the BJP-led NDA.

Who is likely to win?

The BJP is in a strong position to retain its seat in Uttarakhand due to the party's commanding majority in the state Assembly. Similarly, the party is positioned to win the Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal due to its strength in the state Assembly.

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