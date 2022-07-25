BJP Mukhyamantri Parishad: Himachal CM holds detailed discussion on upcoming assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur with BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam and BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar upon his arrival for the Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here to deliberate on the developmental work done by them, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed that he held a detailed discussion regarding the upcoming state Assembly polls. "We had a Chief Minister's Council meeting on July 24. All Chief Ministers met BJP chief JP Nadda. I had a detailed discussion regarding the polls in Himachal Pradesh of which two topics were discussed in detail. I'll further discuss this with party colleagues and take forward our poll campaigns," Thakur said.

Notably, Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Himachal Pradesh in 2022 to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi to deliberate on the developmental work done by them. The meeting was also attended by the BJP president, JP Nadda, its senior leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, who heads the party's good governance cell.

The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 states where the BJP is in power on its own or in alliance with other parties held deliberations on achieving a 100 per cent target of all centrally sponsored welfare schemes and flagship programmes, sources said.

