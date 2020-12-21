BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joins Trinamool Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joined Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Monday. Saumitra Khan is the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Member of Parliament from Bishnupur in West Bengal. This comes two days after former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to news agency PTI, Sujata claimed that she did not get her due recognition even after taking several risks to get her husband elected during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She alleged that "newly inducted, misfit and corrupt leaders" are getting more importance in the saffron camp than the loyal ones.

"Despite enduring physical attacks, sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return...I want to work under our beloved leader Mamata Banerjee and our dada Abhisek Banerjee," Mondal Khan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Asked about the reaction of her husband, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit chief, she said it was up to him to decide his future course of action. "I hope he would realise one day. Who knows he might be back in the TMC one day," the newly inducted leader of the Bengal's ruling party said.

West Bengal: BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/xBukTrfEWB — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

READ MORE | Ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, 9 MLAs, 1 MP join BJP during Amit Shah's Bengal visit

Meanwhile, Poll strategist Prashant Kishore on Monday predicted a crushing defeat for the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. Taking to Twiitter, he opined that the BJP would struggle to even get seats in the double digits in the election. And if proven wrong, The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) head said that he would "quit this space".

"For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal," he tweeted.

Kishor's tweet comes a day after Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah concluded his two-day Bengal visit. Seeking a 5-year mandate for the BJP, Shah promised to turn the state into Sonar Bangla. He also claimed that his party would form the next government with 200 seats – there are 294 seats in the state assembly.

READ MORE | Vijayvargiya responds to Prashant Kishore's Bengal poll prediction: 'Country will lose an election strategist'

Latest India News