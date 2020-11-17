BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's 8-yr-old granddaughter dies of burn injuries sustained during Diwali

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi granddaughter dies of burn injuries sustained during Diwali

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter succumbed to burn injuries sustained during bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali, news agency ANI reported. According to reports, the eight-year-old breathed her last in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Reports say that the incident took place at Joshi's Prayagraj residence. She was initially admitted to a hospital in the city but referred to AIIMS in Delhi as her condition deteriorated.

Reports say that the girl was playing with other kids on the terrace. She was wearing a fancy outfit. The dress she was wearing caught fire from crackers. She raised her voice but no one responded. When family members went to the terrace, they saw her lying with injuries.

She was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The girl had sustained 60 per cent burn injuries. The family then made arrangements to shift her to Delhi for advanced treatment in an air ambulance.

The eight-year-old was the only daughter of Rita Bahuguna's son Mayank Joshi and his wife Richa Joshi.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi is a Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj. Joshi had served as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee for five years (2007 to 2012). A daughter of former Uttar Pradesh CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, Joshi joined the BJP in 2016.

Latest India News