BJP MP Pratap Simha's first reaction on Parliament security breach, says 'people in 2024...'

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP MP Pratab Simha

BJP MP Pratap Simha, who issued passes to two accused who breached Parliament security on December 13, broke his silence, saying only God knows whether he is a patriot or a traitor.

"Whether Pratap Simha is a patriot or a patriot will be decided by Goddess Chowmundeshwari, Maa Kaveri and my supporters who have loved my articles for the last 20 years and the service I have rendered to the people of Mysuru and Kodagu for the last 9 and a half years," he said in his first reaction since the incident happened.

When it comes to country, religion or nationality, the people here have seen what I have done, he added.

"In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, people will decide whether Pratap Simha is a patriot or a traitor because the final judge is the people and their decision will be supreme," the BJP MP said.

Speaking to reporters here, while responding to a question on posters that were put up calling him a "traitor", he further said, "They (people) are the ones who have to ultimately give the judgement. They will decide whether I'm a patriot. I leave it to their decision. I don't have anything to say other than that."

The Congress and some organisations had staged a protest against Simha, following the Parliament security breach incident.

Asked about the incident and whether his statement was recorded by the police, Simha merely said, "I have said whatever I have to. I don't have anything else to say on this."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday had said the statement of Simha has been recorded as part of the probe in the Parliament security breach case.

Manoranjan D maybe the mastermind behind Parliament security breach: Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell suspects Manoranjan D — one of the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach -– to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy, hatched to send a message to the ruling government by doing "something big," said a source privy to the probe.

According to police, Lalit Jha, another accused, has revealed to the interrogators that Manoranjan was the one who motivated other members to do something big and planned the breach in the parliament. However, his, Jha's, role was only to destroy the evidence after the act. Manoranjan was arrested along with Sagar from inside the parliament on December 13. Both had jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha and opened yellow colour canisters hidden in their shoes.

Manoranjan, a native of Mysore, had quit engineering to engage in social work. Though he was unemployed, he managed to visit Cambodia, the source said.

Also read: Shocking: Man kills woman after her dog barks at him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Latest India News