Only those driving without helmet are caught: BJP MP slams UP police over rising crimes in state

Image Source : PTI PHOTO BJP MP slams UP police over rising crimes in state

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kaushal Kishore on Sunday slammed the Uttar Pradesh police over the deteriorating law and order in the state. Commenting on the rising number of crimes in the state, Kishore said crime has gone uncontrolled in Lucknow due to the negative approach of the police. The SHOs have signed a contract to bring a bad name to the government, the BJP MP said.

"Due to the negative approach of the police, crime has gone uncontrolled in Lucknow. Murder and loot are continuing unabated," Kaushal Kishore wrote on Twitter.

Further, Kaushal Kishore said the goons in Uttar Pradesh do not fear anyone. Even people going to have medical check-ups are shot at.

"I have myself complained to the police but no one paid any heed, even spoke to the Chief Minister, but nothing happened," Kishore said, as he accused the state police of being involved in bribery acts.

"Criminals are murdering people in broad daylight and in front of the police, but no one takes an action," Kaushal Kishore said.

"The police stop only those driving without helmets and are hand-in-gloves with property dealers," he said. Kishore's remarks come in the backdrop of a fish seller and a property dealer being killed here in the last two days.

In a tweet on December 17, the MP had charged, "Most of the SHOs in Sitapur district are working as per their whims and fancies, which is causing problems to the common people. These people (SHOs) have signed a contract to bring a bad name to the government."

