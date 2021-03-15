BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s daughter-in-law attempts suicide, hospitalised

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s daughter-in-law attempts to commit suicide

The daughter-in-law of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore on Sunday attempted suicide outside the politician's house in Kakori near Lucknow. Kishore is a Lok Sabha MP from Mohan Lalganj seat.

According to details available, Ankita attempted to end her life by cutting the wrist artery. Ankita was immediately rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. He condition is said to be stable now.

Ankita also made a video just before cutting the wrist artery. The woman blamed her husband Ayush, her father-in-law Kaushal Kishore, mother-in-law Jai Devi and brother-in-law for taking this extreme step.

Ankita accused Aayush of betraying her in the video. The lady said that she was waiting for Ayush to come, but he didn't come to meet her. According her version, Aayush on Sundya visited the Madiaon police station to record statement. When she went to the police station to meet Ayush, cops prevented her from meeting him.

Earlier on Sunday, Ayush Kishore appeared before Additional Commissioner of Police Prachi Singh to record his statement after the High Court order. He was asked several questions by the investigating officer but he blamed his wife for attack on him.

Earlier this month, police had claimed that Ayush had staged the attack on him by his brother-in-law to implicate some persons. Ayush was shot at in the Madiaon area.

