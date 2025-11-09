BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'jungle safari' in Pachmarhi amid Bihar polls, calls him 'Leader of Partying' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and interact with the party's district presidents at Pachmarhi hill station. The event was part of the Congress' Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan (SSA) that aims to strengthen the party grassroots structure ahead of the 2028 MP assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for going on a jungle safari in Madhya Pradesh even as the Bihar Assembly elections are underway. Mocking him over his timing, the BJP said the Leader of Opposition (LoP) actually stands for "Leader of Paryatan (tourism) and Partying."

LoP means Leader of Paryatan and partying for Rahul Gandhi: BJP

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of being disconnected from political reality and lacking seriousness during a crucial electoral phase. In an X post, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "LoP means Leader of Paryatan and partying for Rahul Gandhi. Even as Bihar elections are on: Rahul Gandhi goes for vacation. Election in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi enjoying a "Jungle Safari" in Pachmarhi. This shows his priorities."

The party further mocked that when Congress loses elections, they will blame the Election Commission of India and "do a PowerPoint presentation on H-Files." The BJP leader further said, "When they lose elections they will blame ECI and do a power point presentation on H Files. (holiday files)."

Continuing the jibe, Poonawalla quoted a Hindi couplet, "Ta umr Congress yeh galti karti rahi, dhool chehre pe thi, Congress aaina saaf karti rahi (All their lives, Congress kept making this mistake — the dust was on their face, but they kept cleaning the mirror)."

Rahul Gandhi in Pachmarhi

Rahul Gandhi reached Pachmarhi, a scenic hill station in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, on Saturday to participate in a training camp organised for Congress district presidents. Early Sunday morning, he embarked on a jungle safari in an open jeep, leaving Ravishankar Bhavan around 6:15 am He travelled nearly 10 km to the Panarpani Gate before returning.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader once again targeted the Election Commission, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is an attempt to cover up "vote theft" and institutionalise it.

He also said he believes that like Haryana, "vote theft" took place in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh too. "Vote theft is an issue and SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system," the Congress MP claimed.

"A few days ago, I gave a presentation on Haryana, and I clearly saw that vote theft was taking place...25 lakh votes were stolen, 1 in 8 votes were stolen. After looking at that, after looking at the data, I believe that the same thing happened in MP, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. And this is the system of the BJP and EC (Election Commission)," he charged.

"We have more evidence, which we will provide gradually. But my issue is vote theft. The SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system," he claimed.

He further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of working in "joint partnership."

"But my issue is that democracy is being attacked, Ambedkar's Constitution is being attacked. (Prime Minister) Modi ji, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji and (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh ji are doing this directly by forming a joint partnership. And because of this, the country is suffering a lot. Bharat Mata is being harmed, Bharat Mata is being damaged," he alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

