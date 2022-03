Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL) Two West Bengal BJP MLAs suspended from Assembly

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have been suspended from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for the remainder of the Budget Session. The two MLAs have been identified as Sudip Mukherjee and Mihir Goswami.

They have been suspended from the House for creating ruckus in the Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session on March 7.

