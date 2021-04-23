Friday, April 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. BJP MLA from UP's Auraiya dies of COVID

BJP MLA from UP's Auraiya dies of COVID

An MLA from Auraiya, Diwakar was admitted at a hospital four days ago. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Auraiya Published on: April 23, 2021 16:59 IST
Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, BJP MLA, Auraiya, COVID, JP MLA Sadar Ramesh Chandra Diwakar, covid death, co
Image Source : FACEBOOK

BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar dies of COVID.

 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sadar Ramesh Chandra Diwakar died of COVID-19 on Friday in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, family sources said. He was 56.

An MLA from Auraiya, Diwakar was admitted at a hospital four days ago. His condition had been serious for the last two days, they said, adding that he died during treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the news of his demise was "sad".

"May the departed soul rest in peace and the bereaved family find strength to bear the loss," he tweeted.

According to sources, Diwakar's wife has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment in Kanpur.

Also Read: Banks in Uttar Pradesh to open for 4 hours only as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Ban on oxygen supply to industries in Moradabad

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X