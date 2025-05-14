BJP's Vijay Shah apologises for derogatory remark against Col Sofiya Qureshi, says 'ashamed and saddened' Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah had sparked controversy with his remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media during 'Operation Sindoor'.

New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Wednesday (May 14) apologised for making an objectionable remark against female Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. BJP minister Shah expressed regret and said, "I am not only ashamed and saddened by my recent statement, which has hurt the sentiments of every community, but I also apologise from the bottom of my heart."

On May 13, Vijay Shah said, "I am not a God; I'm too human, and I apologise ten times." After the controversial statement of the minister, the BJP summoned him. Shah added, "Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is more than a real sister for me, who took revenge from them. I neither had the will nor the desire (to hurt someone). If anyone felt bad about what I said, I apologise from the bottom of my heart."

FIR registered against Vijay Shah for remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

An FIR has been registered against MP Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah at the Manpur police station in Mhow, Indore, following a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The High Court took suo moto cognizance of the matter on May 14 and ordered the DGP to register an FIR against the minister within four hours.

The case stems from a controversial and inappropriate statement made by Vijay Shah during a public event in Raikunda village under Manpur police station limits in Mhow. The minister was attending a “Halma” program on Monday (May12) when he made the remark against Colonel Qureshi. A video of the speech surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

During his speech, Shah stated, "Those who destroyed the sindoor of our daughters, PM Modi sent their sister to teach them a lesson. Following this, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, along with party workers, filed a formal complaint at Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal.

In light of the FIR, Minister Vijay Shah may be asked to resign from his position at any time. The FIR at Manpur police station has been filed under sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

MP High Court took suo-motu action against Vijay Shah

Madhya Pradesh High Court also took a suo-motu action against Minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable remark, directing the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) to lodge an immediate FIR against the minister by this evening. The Court also noted that if the FIR is not registered by Wednesday evening, the Court may contemplate proceeding against the DGP of the State for contempt of the order.

"The statement made by Minister Vijay Shah prima facie has the propensity to cause disharmony and feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will between the members of the Muslim faith and other persons who do not belong to the same religion," the court observed as stated in the order copy."

On the basis of what has been observed, this Court directs the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh to register forthwith an FIR against Minister Vijay Shah for offences under Sections 152, 196(1)(b) and 197(1)(c) of the B.N.S. The same must be done by today evening, failing which tomorrow, when the matter is listed, the Court may contemplate proceeding against the Director General of Police of the State for contempt of this Order," the order copy read.

The Court also directed the AG Office to transmit the order forthwith to the Office of the Director General of Police of the State and ensure that it is done. The next hearing into the matter is scheduled for Thursday (May 15), and the court has been directed to list the case at the top of the list.