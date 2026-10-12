BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside Congress HQ over harassment allegations against Bimol Akoijam

New Delhi:

BJP Mahila Morcha workers and party members staged a protest outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, demanding action against Congress MP from Inner Manipur, Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, over allegations of sexual harassment involving female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The protest follows the university's decision to dismiss Akoijam from his teaching position after an internal inquiry into complaints against him. Delhi Police has also registered an FIR in connection with the allegations. The case is under investigation.

FIR registered against JNU professor over sexual harassment allegations

According to the complaint, Vasant Kunj North police station received a complaint and related documents from JNU's Chief Security Officer on October 11, 2026. An FIR was registered under Sections 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The case concerns Akoijam, who was a professor at JNU's Centre for Studies of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences. The complaint mentions May 6, 2026, as the date of the alleged incident.

Internal committee examined complaints against Akoijam

Documents submitted to the police state that JNU's Internal Committee examined complaints against the professor. The committee considered statements from the complainants, witness accounts and other evidence.

According to the documents, the committee's report referred to allegations of inappropriate personal conversations, sexually suggestive gestures and physical contact without consent. It also stated that the alleged conduct affected the academic environment for female students and breached professional boundaries between a teacher and students.

The university's internal committee recommended strict disciplinary action under service rules. JNU subsequently issued an order dismissing Akoijam from service on October 9, 2026.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticises Congress leadership

During the protest, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders over what she described as their silence on the allegations against Akoijam. The BJP has demanded action against the Congress MP following his dismissal from JNU. The protest has brought the allegations into the political spotlight, with the party questioning the Congress leadership's response to the matter.

Police investigation underway

The FIR states that the investigation has been assigned to Sub-Inspector Kavita. Police will examine the complaint and supporting documents as part of the probe. The allegations against Akoijam remain subject to the police investigation and legal process. The registration of an FIR does not establish guilt.

(With inputs from ANI)

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