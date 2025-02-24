BJP likely to get new national president by March 20, say sources The election of the national president was delayed due to the Delhi Assembly elections and pending elections in the state units. The BJP is intensifying efforts to complete the election processes in the states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get its new national president by March 20, the sources said. The election for the national president is due and will take place after party elections in the state units.

The election for the national president is due and was supposed to be completed in January. However, the Delhi Assembly elections and pending state unit elections furthered the delay in electing the successor of JP Nadda.

As per the BJP Constitution, the election for the national president of the party can not be conducted before the elections in half of the states. So far, the BJP has completed elections in 12 out of 28 states and 8 Union Territories. The BJP is likely to conduct elections in six states in the coming weeks to fulfil the criteria.

JP Nadda was initially inducted as the working national president of the party on June 17, 2019, and continued to hold the position till January 20, 2020. On January 20, 2020, he was elected as the 11th national president of the party and has been in the position since then.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first president of the BJP from 1980 to 1986. Lal Krishna Advani held the position for several terms.

List of BJP national presidents