BJP leaders distribute dry ration in Delhi locality to mark 7th anniversary of Modi govt

Marking the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, BJP leaders on Monday distributed dry ration kits to around 60 families living at Chak Chilla village located on an islet of the Yamuna river in Delhi.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, along with other party leaders, reached the village through a boat and provided one month's ration to the villagers.

It's a daily struggle for Chak Chilla villagers to arrange food in normal days, let alone during the lockdown period, as they are surrounded from all sides by the Yamuna river, said Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva.

"The irony is that the village which falls under Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Assembly constituency is totally neglected during the lockdown," Sachdeva claimed.

The BJP provided dry ration kits for a month to around 60 families living at the island under its 'Sewa Hi Sangathan 2.0' programme launched to mark the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, he said.

Sahasrabuddhe, who also heads the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), said on the occasion, "BJP follows the concept of Antyodaya that means reaching out to the last man in the society. Providing ration to Chak Chilla villagers is an example of it."

Adesh Gupta appealed to the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister to provide basic facilities to residents of Chak Chilla village in his assembly constituency. "The village located in the middle of the river has remained cut off from government schemes and any development for long. We are arranging the dry ration kits to the villagers so that they don't have to sleep with empty stomach,” Gupta said.

