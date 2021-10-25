Monday, October 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Sensex drops over 150 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 18,000
  • Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,67,695: Union Health Ministry
  • Punjab all-party meeting on BSF jurisdiction issue today
  • Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to address press conference in Lucknow
  • PM Modi to visit Varanasi and Siddharthnagar, launch medical colleges, development projects
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Sanjay Patil sparks controversy, says ED won't come after me as I am BJP MP

Sanjay Patil sparks controversy, says ED won't come after me as I am BJP MP

"We borrow loans from banks to purchase Rs 40 lakh luxury cars," BJP leader Sanjay Patil further added.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2021 10:11 IST
Sanjay Patil sparks controversy says ED won't come after me
Image Source : ANI/FILE

Sanjay Patil sparks controversy says ED won't come after me as I am BJP MP

A BJP Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Sangli sparked controversy after he stated that he takes loans from banks to purchase luxury cars, adding that the Enforcement Directorate won't chase him since he is a ruling party MP.

While speaking at the inauguration of a shopping mall in Sangli, Sanjay Patil said, "The ED won't come after me as I am a BJP MP..."

He further said, "We borrow loans from banks to purchase Rs 40 lakh luxury cars."

Referring to Harshvardhan Patil, who left the Congress in 2019, the BJP MP said that he gets sound sleep because the central agencies do not come after him "for inquiries".

This comes amid the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led Maharashtra government's allegations that the Centre has been using the central agencies against the opposition leaders.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: ​Have never seen such chaos, anarchy as what is playing out in Punjab Congress: Manish Tewari 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News