BJP leader demands demolition of mosque in Aligarh after RTI reveals it is 'public property'

After an RTI was filed by an activist in connection with Aligarh's Jama Masjid located in Upperkot, it was revealed that it was built on 'public property'. A BJP leader has demanded the mosque be demolished, citing the RTI's revelations. Meanwhile, SP leaders are accusing such cases of diverting public interest from issues.

The matter came into the limelight when Aligarh's RTI activist Keshav Dev Sharma filed an RTI in the Municipal Corporation regarding Jama Masjid. In response to this, the Municipal Corporation said that the 300-year-old Jama Masjid located in Upperkot has been constructed in a public place and this mosque is historical heritage.

After this, the activist wrote to the DM demanding the demolition of the mosque built on public property. BJP leaders also say that what is built on public property is illegal, it should be broken.

Earlier too, the activist had sought information from the Municipal Corporation under the Right to Information Act in June 2021 on some points, like on whose land the Jama Masjid is built, and how much is it taxed.

The Municipal Corporation replied to the RTI that the Jama Masjid is not owned by anyone and it is built on public land. It was clarified in response that the ownership of Jama Masjid does not belong to anyone. It is built on public land, it is not the right of any particular person.

After the information of Keshav Dev Sharma's RTI, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Mayor Shakuntala Bharti said, "What remains illegal is illegal. Be it Jama Masjid or anything, it should be broken. It should be absolutely broken, nothing should be done to it. Whoever filed the RTI, the facts that came out are true. And the municipal corporation is also saying that it is illegal, what is illegal is illegal. We will also write a letter to the government regarding this. We will inform the Chief Minister that the facts which have come out to be true on the basis of RTI and what the Municipal Corporation is saying should be considered very soon and what is illegal should be broken and what is legal should not be broken."

Meanwhile, former Samajwadi Party MLA Jamir Ullah argued back with the history of Aligarh. He said, "The mosque was built in 1728, when the name of the municipal corporation was not there, the name of BJP was not there. Sadhav Khan was the governor, he built this mosque."

