BJP leader attacks Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka over Naxal issue

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka on Friday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the ongoing Bharat Jodho Yatra, BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya has sought answers from both the leaders.

The BJP leader focused on the issue of Naxals/Maoists and targeted his questions toward the Congressmen. He even accused the then Siddaramaiah government of giving monetary and logistics help to the ultras to organise memorial functions for the journalist.

Mentioning about the recent Centre's actions on the PFI, where Siddaramaiah had demanded that there should be action against RSS too, the BJP leader question if the former CM has ever sought action against Naxals/Maoists.

In his detailed letter, Siroya said:

As they walk across Karnataka, can I request Sri Rahul Gandhi and Sri Siddaramaiah to give the nation and the state clarity on the following issues? Can they confirm that Naxals/Maoists and their sympathisers are not part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Kamataka leg? Were these people involved in the planning of the yatra? Can they confirm if some Congressmen have helped Naxals/Maoists to collect large sums of money to build and run media outlets in recent years? Will they agree to a probe into the money sources of these people? Can they confim if the Sri Siddaramaiah-led government deliberately looked away as Naxals/Maoists exploited the death of a famous journalist to strengthen their operations? Did friends of Sri. Siddaramaiah give monetary and logistics help to Naxals/Maoists to organise memorial functions for the journalist? Did the Naxals/Maoists also hijack the recent farmers agitation against farm laws in Karnataka? Can Sri Siddaramaiah tell us what his govermment's policy was towards Naxals/Maoists? Like the Sri Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had a soft comer for PFL, did it also have a soft cormer for Naxals/Maoists? Why did some underground elements come overground during his time? Recently, when action was taken against PFI, Sri Siddaramaiah said there should be action against RSS too. Has he ever sought action against Naxals/Maoists? Recently, why did Sri Siddaramaiah first agree to be part of a Chinese association function which wanted to protest against US involvement in Taiwan, and suddenly withdrew after it became a public issue? Did Sri Siddaramaiah seek action against his friends and party men involved in organising the function? If everything is above board will Congress leaders ask for a probe by central agencies into the affairs of Naxals/Maoists and their sympathisers in Karnataka?

