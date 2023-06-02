Friday, June 02, 2023
     
  4. 'NY mein New Work Dhundne...': BJP Minister Temjen Imna Along's veiled jibe at Rahul with 'Ma ka ladala...'

BJP Minister Temjen Imna Along took a swipe over Rahul Gandhi's New York visit in which the Congress leader unleashed severe attacks on the Modi government.

Raju Kumar Written By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Aizawl Updated on: June 02, 2023 18:31 IST
Along Imna's jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Along Imna's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader and Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, who is known for his social media posts filled with quirky sense of humour, on Friday took a veiled jibe at Congress Rahul Gandhi with a clip of 'Ma ka ladala bigad gaya' song from the Bollywood movie 'Dostana'.

His sarcastic post comes amidst Gandhi's New York visit from where he launched a streak of attacks on Modi government triggering the usual Congress Vs BJP political war here in India.

In his tweet, he asked a question- 'New York mein New Work Dhundne ke liye nikla? Ya rayata failane? (Went to New York to find a new job or to spoil everything). He also gave a disclaimer- This post isn't related with Suspended MP- with #JustAsking tag.

Also read- 'Muslim League is completely secular party in Kerala,' claims Rahul Gandhi in US; BJP hits back

