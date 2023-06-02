'NY mein New Work Dhundne...': BJP Minister Temjen Imna Along's veiled jibe at Rahul with 'Ma ka ladala...'

BJP leader and Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, who is known for his social media posts filled with quirky sense of humour, on Friday took a veiled jibe at Congress Rahul Gandhi with a clip of 'Ma ka ladala bigad gaya' song from the Bollywood movie 'Dostana'.
His sarcastic post comes amidst Gandhi's New York visit from where he launched a streak of attacks on Modi government triggering the usual Congress Vs BJP political war here in India.
In his tweet, he asked a question- 'New York mein New Work Dhundne ke liye nikla? Ya rayata failane? (Went to New York to find a new job or to spoil everything). He also gave a disclaimer- This post isn't related with Suspended MP- with #JustAsking tag.
