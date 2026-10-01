BJP Kerala headquarters attacked by unidentified persons, party calls for statewide protest

Thiruvananthapuram:

The BJP alleged that unidentified persons attacked its Kerala headquarters, Mararji Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram late Wednesday night by hurling bottles and stones at the building. Police were subsequently deployed outside the office premises.

Earlier in the evening, the vehicle of party national executive committee member PK Krishnadas was also allegedly attacked.

BJP calls for statewide protest

In a statement, the BJP condemned both incidents and said such attacks on its state office "under the cover of darkness" were a challenge to the basic values of democracy. "Turning to violence when one is unable to confront someone politically is not befitting of democratic politics," the party said in a statement.

The BJP said it "strongly condemns" the attack on Krishnadas and the alleged attack on Mararji Bhavan.

The BJP said strong protests would be held across Kerala, asserting that the party would 'not bow down in the face of violence'. "A powerful statewide protest will rise against this. BJP will not bow down before violence," it said.

The incident comes amid heightened political tensions in the state following a black-flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Kollam.

Congress workers behind attack

According to news agency ANI, BJP national secretary K Surendran alleged that Congress workers were behind the attack and said the party would hold protests over the incident.

"Today evening, the BJP state office was attacked by Congress workers. At around 6 pm, our national leader and former BJP state president, PK Krishnadas, was also targeted. For the last three to four days, Congress workers have been deliberately targeting him," Surendran said.

"India's Home Minister, the Hon'ble Amit Shah ji, was attacked by Youth Congress workers in Kerala. This shows that democracy and law and order are being undermined. Therefore, we will protest," he added.

Thiruvananthapuram Congress office pelted with stones

Earlier in the day, the Congress alleged that its party offices were attacked and several local leaders were threatened by "BJP criminals" in this district, while the saffron party hit back with a counter-allegation that its Thiruvananthapuram South district president Mookkampalamoodu Biju was brutally attacked by workers of the grand old party.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan condemned the attacks on Congress party offices and said strict legal action will be taken against those involved and assured that the culprits will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "The act of criminals who pelted stones at the District Congress Committee office in Thiruvananthapuram and set fire to the Neyyattinkara Anavoor Mandal Committee office is utterly condemnable. Strict legal action will be taken against those who carried out the violence."

Satheesan called it a "most heinous attack" and said such methods do not align with Keralam's political culture. "I strongly condemn the attacks on the Thiruvananthapuram DCC office and the Aanavoor Congress office. A most heinous attack was carried out against the offices. Such methods do not align with Keralam’s political culture. Suppressing dissent is a fascist approach. Democratic Keralam will strongly resist the politics of violence. I assure that the culprits will be identified immediately and brought to justice," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

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