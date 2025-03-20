BJP issues 'three-line whip' for all Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House tomorrow Parliament Budget Session: The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.

Parliament Budget Session: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a 'three-line whip' to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House on Friday (March 21), in view of the passing of the budget. Notably, the second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha face adjournments

Both Houses of Parliament faced repeated adjournments on Thursday amid protests led by DMK and other opposition members, primarily over concerns regarding the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise.

In the Lok Sabha, proceedings were disrupted multiple times, first adjourned till 12 noon, then 2 pm, and finally for the entire day. Similarly, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned successively at 12 noon, 12:15 pm, 2 pm, and then for the day.

During the disruptions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized that the House must function according to established rules and decorum. He disapproved of members wearing T-shirts during sessions and referred MPs to Rule 349 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business. Birla also criticized certain MPs for violating the dignity of the House, stating such behaviour would not be tolerated.

