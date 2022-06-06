BJP is only scared of AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV BJP is only scared of AAP, says Kejriwal in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that if there is one party from which the BJP is scared of then it's the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a Tiranga Yatra in Gujarat's Mehsana town, where assembly elections are due to be held later this year, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "...there is only one medicine for the BJP and that is AAP... BJP is only scared of the AAP... Gujarat is asking for a change..."

Gujarat has gone fed up with the BJP and its 'sister' Congress, Kejriwal added.

"People of Gujarat want change, that change will come within six months," Kejriwal appealed to people that they should not be afraid of the BJP. People have got fed up with the BJP, it has got fed up with Congress also.

During the two and a half km long yatra, Bharatiya Tribal Party's leader Mahesh Vasava also accompanied him.

Everyone in Gujarat knows how the development has taken place in Delhi under the AAP regime.

The Delhi government is giving electricity free of cost, and in reply to Kejriwal's question, the people of Mehsana said they want free electricity. Entire Gujarat is demanding free electricity, he said.

He also claimed that in Delhi, his government supplies electricity 24X7, and promised that if AAP comes to power in the state, it will supply power without power cuts. If AAP comes to power, conditions of government schools and hospitals will improve.

Like Delhi, in Gujarat, AAP will start 'Mohalla clinic', Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief further mentioned that he is making the statement based on the response the Tiranga yatra, which covered the entire state in the last 20 days, received.

Six tiranga yatras traveled through all assembly constituencies and people have shared their views and opinions to AAP leaders, their frustration says they are looking for change.

He informed people that if a Delhi citizen joins army and sacrifices his life while serving the country, the AAP government gives compensation of Rs 1 crore, and demanded that the Gujarat government should increase compensation for army personnel's family, in case one sacrifices life in line of duty.

To influence locals, he also addressed them in Gujarati and said people of Gujarat are complaining that BJP workers and leaders indulge in hooliganism, they threaten people in rural or urban areas. They are complaining how BJP frightens them. Kejriwal said, people of Gujarat now do not need to worry because change in power is on the horizon.

