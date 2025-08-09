BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote theft’ remark, says ‘resign if you don’t trust Election Commission’ The BJP has demanded the resignation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha over his “vote theft” allegation against the Election Commission.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, demanding that he resign from the Lok Sabha if he does not trust the Election Commission “on moral grounds.” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Gandhi’s allegations were “baseless” and lacked proof.“Rahul Gandhi, if you don't trust the election commission and the observations made by the Supreme Court, do one thing: first, you resign from the Lok Sabha membership,” PTI quoted BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Bhatia further demanded that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also quit Parliament, noting that they too had raised doubts about the EC. He added that chief ministers of Congress-ruled states such as Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh should also step down if the party leadership does not have faith in the election process.

“Whatever suits you, you accept. Whatever is inconvenient, you reject and cast aspersions on the Election Commission. This will not work,” Bhatia said.

EC’s reputation defended

Quoting a past Supreme Court judgment, Bhatia said the top court had affirmed the EC’s credibility as an impartial institution. He accused the Congress of accepting EC decisions when convenient but rejecting them when unfavourable.

Rahul Gandhi’s response to EC affidavit demand

The EC had asked Gandhi to submit an affidavit supporting his “vote theft” claim. Rahul responded that he had already taken an oath in Parliament on the Constitution and that this was his commitment under oath.