'A traitor cannot know...': BJP's Giriraj Singh attacks Rahul Gandhi over RSS remarks

Rahul Gandhi on RSS: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday hit back at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stating, "A traitor cannot understand the RSS."

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the United States, criticised the policies of the ruling BJP government on various aspects-- from unemployment to the hatred he alleged the government has dissolved in the country during an interaction with the Indian community.

A traitor cannot understand RSS: Giriraj Singh

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism, BJP leader Singh said, "If there is any technology to go to his grandmother and ask her about the role of RSS, then go and ask or look in the pages of history. To know about RSS, Rahul Gandhi will have to take many births. A traitor cannot know RSS and those who go abroad and criticise the country cannot grasp its essence."

"It seems Rahul Gandhi travels abroad only to defame India. He will never be able to comprehend the RSS in this lifetime, as it is rooted in the values and culture of India," Singh further said.

Rahul Gandhi thriving on China's money: Giriraj Singh

The Union Minister further slammed the Congress leader for praising China and said that it seems like he is thriving on China's money, and they are going abroad and branding China. "The people of the country rejected Congress for the third time under the leadership of 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi. India, which used to import defence, in the form of 'Make in India' is now exporting it. India, which used to import Rs 19 lakh crores in the country, has reached Rs 80 lakh crores today.

Instead of praising India, he is going abroad and abusing India and praising China, praising the enemy country. It seems like he is thriving on China's money, and they are going abroad and branding China. If PM Modi did not protect the Constitution, cases of treason should be registered against such people who go outside India and criticise India," Singh added.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about RSS?

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said love, respect and humility are missing in Indian politics, Gandhi said. He also criticised the RSS for believing that India is "one idea".

“The RSS believes that India is one idea and we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas. We believe that everybody should be allowed to participate, allowed to dream and should be given space regardless of their caste, language, religion, tradition, or history. This is the fight and the fight was crystallized in the election when millions of people in India clearly understood that the Prime Minister of India was attacking the Constitution of India,” Rahul Gandhi said.



He also said that the fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faded among the people since the Lok Sabha election results. "The other thing that happened was that the fear of the BJP vanished. We saw that immediately, within minutes of the election result, nobody in India was scared of the BJP or the Prime Minister of India. So these are huge achievements, not of Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party. We are peripheral. These are huge achievements of the people of India who realised democracy, of the people of India who realised that we are not going to accept an attack on our Constitution. We are not going to accept an attack on our religion, on our state."

