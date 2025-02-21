BJP's Gaurav Bhatia slams Congress over 'anti-India' stance, cites Trump's USAID allegations | WATCH BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Congress of an anti-India stance, citing Donald Trump's claims about US aid allegedly influencing Indian elections. He also targeted Rahul Gandhi for alleged anti-national activities.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Thursday, accusing it of being "anti-India" and working against the country's interests. He cited former US President Donald Trump's recent allegations that American aid funds were being used to interfere in India's electoral process to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Donald Trump has revealed that US aid funds were allegedly used to interfere in India’s elections with the aim of removing the world’s most popular leader, PM Modi. Why should any foreign entity interfere in our internal matters? RahuI Gandhi is repeatedly found engaging in anti-India activities," Bhatia said.

Congress accused of destabilising India for 'personal gains'

Bhatia further alleged that Congress does not want political stability in India because the party has grown accustomed to "corruption and commission-based politics."

"They don’t just hate Modi; they hate the Indian people who vote for stability and development. After Trump’s statement, sections of the media and some newspapers have started covering up the issue, acting as agents of the Gandhi family," he alleged.

'Rahul Gandhi must answer'

Bhatia also challenged Rahul Gandhi to respond to Trump's claims and accused fact-checkers of being aligned with the Congress ecosystem.

"Rahul Gandhi does not have the courage to answer these questions. So-called fact-checkers, many of whom receive foreign funding, are busy whitewashing the matter, claiming that the $21 million US aid has no connection to India," he said.

Foreign links: George Soros and allegations of external influence

Bhatia also linked the issue to billionaire financier George Soros, alleging that the Congress leadership is influenced by foreign forces.

"This is connected to George Soros, and now the term GANDOS (Gandhi + Soros) is being discussed. Rahul Gandhi met US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, seeking support to remove Modi. When questioned, he never clarifies his ties to such foreign figures," Bhatia stated.

Unanswered questions on Congress's China ties

The BJP leader further raised concerns over Congress's alleged undisclosed agreements with China’s Communist Party (CCP).

"Rahul Gandhi still hasn’t revealed the details of his Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CCP. Even Congress leader Sam Pitroda has called China a friend," he said.

Congress's Kashmir stand and Pakistan connection

Bhatia also cited past instances where Congress leaders allegedly worked against India’s sovereignty.

"Sonia Gandhi was co-chairperson of FDLAP, where a proposal for Kashmir’s separation from India was passed. Similarly, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had sought Pakistan’s help to defeat PM Modi," he alleged.

The BJP's fresh attack on Congress comes amid growing political tensions as India gears up for the upcoming general elections.