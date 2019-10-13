Image Source : PTI BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra to cover 6,500 km in Bengal

As part of the nationwide Gandhi Sankalp Yatra on the sesquicentennial of Mahatma Gandhi, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members would traverse 6,500 km between October 15 and October 26, a senior leader said here on Sunday.

The yatra was aimed at spreading Gandhi's philosophy and ideals to villages and other remote parts of Bengal, said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

As per instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party MPS would walk 150 km in their respective constituencies. "We will try to cover as many villages as possible and hold meetings every evening," Ghosh said.

All 18 BJP members of the Lok Sabha from Bengal, besides some Rajya Sabha MPs, elected Assembly and panchayat members would participate in the yatra, which would also highlight the NDA government's Swachh Bharat campaign.

The rallyists will also campaign against wastage of water and call upon people not to use plastics.

ALSO READ | UP govt foils VHP rally: 1,600 held, borders sealed

ALSO READ | Over 350 activists arrested on eve of VHP's 'Sankalp Diwas'