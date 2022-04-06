BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi to address party workers today; Nadda to interact with foreign envoys

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address party workers on BJP Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Wednesday on the occasion of the party's foundation day. PM Modi will address the foundation day via video conference at 10 am.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had said, "Tomorrow, 6th April is a special day for us BJP Karyakartas. We mark the foundation day of our Party. We recall all those who have built the party and served people tirelessly. At 10 AM tomorrow will be addressing fellow Karyakartas. Do join..."

BJP president JP Nadda will hoist the flag at the party headquarters and will garland the statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The party will also organise a blood donation camp at the headquarters.

The various events planned by BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Envoys of various countries will also be visiting the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers," read the official release from the BJP to its worker.

The party workers are directed to organise various events on the block level from April 6 to 14.

"Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize. On April 14, party workers will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by organising various events in residential areas of the poor.

