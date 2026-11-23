Chandigarh:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections by constituting a state election committee comprising 16 core members and three special invitees. Notably, seven senior leaders, who joined the BJP after leaving the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), have been entrusted with significant responsibilities within this committee.

Who all are in the committee?

The committee includes Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, former MP Sunil Jakhar, former Union Minister Preneet Kaur, former MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi and former Akali MLA Manjit Singh Manna. While six of these leaders were earlier associated with the Congress, Manna joined the BJP after leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Several senior BJP leaders who have been associated with the party for a longer period have also been included in the panel. They include Tarun Chugh, Ashwani Sharma, Avinash Rai Khanna, Manoranjan Kalia, Shwet Malik, state organisation general secretary Srinivasulu, Vijay Sampla, Dinesh Babbu and Jangi Lal Mahajan.

Captain Amarinder Singh's name missing

One notable omission from the committee is former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, while his wife and former MP Preneet Kaur has been included. The decision could trigger discussions over political representation within the Punjab BJP and the party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The committee is being viewed as an important part of the BJP's preparations for its 'Mission 2027'. By giving prominent roles to leaders who have switched from the Congress and the Akali Dal, the party appears to be seeking to combine its established organisational leadership with the experience of leaders from other political parties.

However, the impact of the new committee on Punjab's political landscape and the possibility of a BJP-Akali Dal alliance will become clearer in the coming days.

The assembly elections in Punjab will likely be held in February or March next year. The BJP has never been in power independently in Punjab; although it has been part of the ruling government that was led by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP had won just two of the 73 seats it contested, with a 6.65 per cent voter turnout.

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