BJP forms manifesto, chargesheet committees for 2027 Punjab polls; Avinash Khanna, Sunil Jakhar get key rolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday constituted a committee to decide on party's manifesto for the assembly elections in Punjab due early next year. Along with it, a chargesheet committee was also formed, as the party eyes forming government in Punjab for the first time.

The two committees were constituted by BJP's Punjab unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon, who has assigned key responsibilities to senior leaders, including ex-state chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar and former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna. Dhillon said more committees will be constituted in the future.

Jakhar, Khanna get key roles

Jakhar and Khanna, senior leaders in the BJP, have been given key roles by Dhillon. While Jakhar will head the chargesheet committee, Khanna has been made in charge of the manifesto committee.

The manifesto includes 13 members in total. Apart from Khanna, it has S Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Prakash, S Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Shekhri, S Satnam Singh Sandhu, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, Parampal Kaur, and SHS Phoolka.

Meanwhile, the chargesheet committee has 14 members, including Jakhar. The others are S Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Maharani Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Sandeep Pathak, SS Channi, and Jagmeet Singh Brar.

BJP eyes Punjab polls

BJP's decision to constitute the two committees highlights the importance that the party is giving, eyeing the 2027 assembly elections in the state. By including senior leaders, including incumbent and former MPs, the BJP is aiming to bring together their experience and representation from different sectors while preparing its election manifesto.

Meanwhile, the chargesheet committee has also been entrusted with a separate responsibility as part of the party's preparations for the upcoming polls.

The assembly elections in Punjab will likely be held in February or March next year. The BJP has never been in power independently in Punjab; although it has been part of the ruling government that was led by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP had won just two of the 73 seats it contested, with a 6.65 per cent voter turnout.

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