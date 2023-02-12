BJP failed to introduce new projects in Uttar Pradesh in six years: Akhilesh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh amid the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow on Sunday and alleged that it failed to come up with any new project in its six-year rule. Yadav said that the BJP dispensation is showcasing projects implemented by the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government during the summit.

"The state government has restarted fountains and lights in Old Lucknow. Janeshwar Mishra Park is being opened round the clock. The riverfront is being decorated...," Akhilesh Yadav said citing examples. Janeshwar Mishra Park and the Gomti riverfront were developed during the Samajwadi Party government.

"JP International Centre in Lucknow is being damaged in the absence of care. The facilities could have been used to hold sessions of the investors summit," read Yadav's statement. The Samajwadi Party Chief alleged that the ruling BJP spent crores of rupees to garner praise and that it is planning to recover that money from the public.

"The BJP government has increased bus fare by 24 percent to recover the expenditure of the investors summit from people's pockets... The BJP is the friend of the rich and is working to put the burden of its corruption on the common people," Yadav said.

The three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 concluded today.

