BJP failed to fulfil promises made to farmers in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.

With a few months to go for the crucial 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the political arena is already witnessing a flurry of activities. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP-led state government of failing to fulfill the promises they had made to the farmers in their election manifesto.

In a statement, Akhilesh Yadav said, "It seems that BJP made its manifesto and threw it in the trash because they never turned through its pages. They forgot their own manifesto. They had promised that by 2022, the income of farmers will be doubled and a roadma[ will be prepared for that."

"Today the farmer in Uttar Pradesh wants to ask, till when their incomes will be doubled?" he added.

The Samajwadi Party president alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state has failed to make timely payments to the Sugarcane farmers as they had promised in their manifesto.

Raising the issue of paddy procurement on Minimum Support Price (MSP), Yadav said, "Farmer was assured that paddy will be produced on MSP. Today, paddy is ready. But the government has failed to provide the MSP to the farmers."

"Moreover, they have also failed those farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains by not giving them any compensation for that," he said.

He also alleged that the government stopped making new Mandis and closed down the existing ones.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "They talked about improving the agriculture infrastructure, Farmers now want to know how much the Mandis has improved and how many good works and decisions have been made for the improvement of agriculture infrastructure."

Yadav alleged that the BJP had betrayed the people in Bundelkhand, a region that he said that 'put its trust in BJP'.

Taking further shots at BJP, Akhilesh Yadav questioned the party that what it had done with the 20 thousand crore rupees it had planned to use for setting up an irrigation fund.

(with ANI inputs)

