BJP national executive meet: Party to set 2023-24 election agenda with political, economic resolution

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI PM Modi arrives at NDMC Convention Centre.

BJP national executive meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders are all set to attend the second day of the Bhartiya Janta Party's national which will be held today (Tuesday). PM Modi is expected to outline the political roadmap for the BJP in the run-up to a string of state assembly polls this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In addition, an economic proposal will also be presented, in which the social and economic condition of the nation, as well as work done by party members for economically backward and marginalised sections of society, will be discussed. Other than this, leaders will also discuss the agenda and mobilisation for the promotion of G20 events. This discussion will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who will also highlight the significance of G20 for India.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, who led it to the highest-ever tally for any party in the recent state assembly polls, may also make some remarks.

Just a day earlier, BJP president J P Nadda underlined the importance of the nine state assembly polls to be held this year in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and asked the party's national executive to ensure it does not lose in any state.

PM Modi holds mega roadshow

Earlier, enthused BJP workers and supporters lined the roads to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow here as the party's two-day national executive began in Delhi on Monday. In an atmosphere enlivened by music and the cheering crowd, the roadshow started from Patel Chowk and continued till the NDMC convention centre. People showered Modi with flower petals and chanted slogans in his support.

Huge cutouts of the prime minister were placed along the road, besides several posters highlighting various initiatives of the government and also India's presidency of the G20. Stages had been erected at places. Folk artistes from several states performed on some of them, while others blared patriotic songs. BJP president J P Nadda welcomed Modi at the venue of the party's meeting, which started upon the prime minister's arrival.

ALSO READ | BJP national executive meet: Strategy for 9 states, LS 2024 polls top agenda

ALSO READ | BJP 2-day national executive meeting: Office-bearers to be served PM Modi's favourite food | Details

Latest India News