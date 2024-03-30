Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajnath Singh to head BJP's election manifesto committee | Complete list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will head the BJP's manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to take place in a few weeks. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the convenor of the committee while Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be co-convenor. Apart from these, 24 people will be included as members of this committee.

Arjun Munda, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjunram Meghwal, Kiren Rijiju, Ashwini Vaishnav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Patel, Himanta Vishwasarma, Vishnudev Sai, Mohan Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Vasundhara Raje, Smriti Irani, Jual Oram, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Modi, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Vinod Tawde, Radhamohan Das Agarwal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, OP Dhankhar, Anil Antony, Tariq Mansoor are the members of this committee.

BJP announces election in-charges, co-incharges for states, UTs

Earlier on March 28, BJP appointed the election-in-charge and co-in-charge for several states and Union Territories. Captain Abhimanyu has been appointed in charge for Assam, Nitin Nabin- Chhattisgarh, OP Dhankhad- Delhi, Dinesh Sharma- Maharashtra, M Chuba Ao- Meghalaya, Ajeet Ghopchade- Manipur, Devesh Kumar- Mizoram, Nalin Kohli- Nagaland, Abhay Patil- Telangana and Avinash Rai Khanna for Tripura.

The party appointed Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma as the election in-charge for Maharashtra while former Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar has been appointed for Delhi.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

