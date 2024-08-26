BJP distances from Kangana Ranaut's comments on farmers' protest: 'She is not authorised to speak...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from MP Kangana Ranaut's statement where she said that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if strong measures had not been taken by the government. The party also asked actor-turned-politician to refrain from giving such statements in the future.

The BJP also issued a notice stating that actress Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to speak on the party's policy matters. The BJP has directed Kangana to refrain from making such statements in the future. The party also reiterated its commitment to the principles of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" (inclusive development for all) and social harmony.

What was Kangana's comment?

In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. “The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut,” the BJP said in a statement.

Congress opposes Kangana's remarks

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly opposed Kangana Ranaut's comments. Supriya questioned, "If the Modi government believes that foreign forces are interfering in our internal affairs, what steps are being taken to address this?" She criticised BJP leaders for using "derogatory language" against farmers and condemned Kangana's remarks, where she allegedly referred to farmers as "murderers" and "rapists". Supriya further stated, "We might not have to respond, as Haryana will answer soon. However, since questions about national security have been raised, the BJP and the government must respond. If these allegations are false, then the MP should apologise publicly."

