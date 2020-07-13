BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy found hanging near his home in North Dinajpur, West Bengal

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy has been found hanging near his home in North Dinajpur, West Bengal. (Representational image)

BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy has found hanging near his home in North Dinajpur district in West Bengal, says Police sources.

"Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started an investigation," a senior district police officer said.

Soon after news of Debendra Nath Roy death surfaced, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted, "Death of Debendra Nath Roy, Hemtabad MLA-Uttar Dinajpur District, raises serious issues including allegations of murder. Need for a thorough impartial probe to unravel the truth and blunt political violence."

Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment -- a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

