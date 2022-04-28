Thursday, April 28, 2022
     
  4. 'If our 20 homes are disturbed...': BJP dares Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to take action over minister's remark

BJP has asked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to seek the resignation of Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hassan over his controversial remark. 

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Ranchi Published on: April 28, 2022 13:54 IST
Jharkhand's Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hassan
Image Source : TWITTER @DPRAKASHBJP

Jharkhand's Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hassan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Hemant Siren government in Jharkhand after one of the Ministers warned the Centre against 'messing with the minority'. The minister in the question is Hafizul Hassan who is in charge of the Minority Welfare Department.

In a video shared on the Twitter page of Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash, Hassan can be heard blaming the Centre for the recent incidents of communal violence across the country.

"Whatever the Central government is doing will cause them equal damage. We are 20 per cent, you are 70 per cent. If our 20 homes are shut, you too have to lose 70 per cent," the Minister said.

Prakash issued a strong objection to the Minister's remark and dared Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take action against Hassan.

"This is the real face of Hemant Soren government. If the Chief Minister has the courage, he should ask the minister to resign," he said.

READ MORE: Heavy police deployment in Ayodhya after objectionable items dumped outside mosques

 

