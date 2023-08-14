​BJP retorts to Surjewala's 'demon' barb, says 'Having failed to launch prince, Congress now abusing public'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Sambit Patra

The BJP on Monday (August 14) lashed out at Congress leader Randeep Surjewala’s remark that those voting for the ruling party have “demonic tendencies”, and said that the grand-old party has begun abusing voters after failing to launch its “prince”, in a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi.

The clip of the Congress general secretary's remarks at a Haryana rally was shared by several BJP leaders to slam the Opposition parties.

Lashing out at the BJP government in Haryana, the Congress leader likened it to a demon.

“Repeated electoral losses have pushed the Congress into irrelevance and such nonsensical comments indicated that the party had decided to remain permanently in opposition,” Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Having failed to launch the prince again and again, the Congress has now started abusing the public.”

“On the one hand, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seen as a form of 'janardan' by 140 cr countrymen, and on the other there is the Congress which considers people as demons. People of the country understand this difference very well and will work to shut down the mega shopping mall of their hatred,” he said.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said that it is because of this sort of mindset of Congress that the party along with its top leadership has lost the support of the people.

“But they have to face more humiliation in the people's court,” he said.

As a row erupted, Surjewala put out a clarification, defending his comments and accusing the BJP of clinging onto words to murder the issues raised by him.

This government repeatedly tries to hide its failures behind emotional issues.

Citing several alleged failures of the government, including communal violence in Nuh, he said,"if those who have thrown the society into the fire of hate and killed the dreams of youngsters are any less than demons?"

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Robert Vadra wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha election from Amethi Sultanpur seat Congress

ALSO READ | Independence Day: Narendra Modi to be first non-Congress PM to hoist Tricolour 10 times at Red Fort

Latest India News