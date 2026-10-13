BJP claims pregnant journalist pushed, pulled by Rahul Gandhi during protest, Congress calls it 'lies'

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of manhandling a woman journalist while she was covering the INDIA bloc's protest against the Election Commission on October 12, alleging that she sustained injuries and was hospitalised following the incident.

Addressing reporters, Bhandari claimed that a video showed Gandhi shoving the journalist with his elbow and grabbing her, causing her to fall. He further alleged that the journalist told BJP leaders during a hospital visit that Gandhi had grabbed her by the shoulder and pulled her to the ground.

“She wasn't even asking him questions; she was simply covering the protest,” Bhandari said.

He also alleged that no Congress worker came to the journalist's aid and that party members instead questioned her credibility.

Targeting Gandhi over his public stance on women's rights, Bhandari said the Congress leader's alleged actions contradicted his call to “smash the patriarchy”. He also referred to an alleged incident involving Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, claiming Gandhi had pushed him backwards.

Bhandari further criticised the Congress leadership over its alleged silence on sexual harassment allegations involving Congress MP Bimole Akoijam. He accused Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of remaining silent on the matter while targeting a woman journalist who, he claimed, was only covering the protest.

Congress denies allegations

The Congress has rejected the allegations against Gandhi. According to NDTV, the party dismissed the claims as lies and questioned the timeline and circumstances of the journalist's hospital visit.

The incident has sparked a political row, with the BJP accusing Gandhi of hypocrisy over his remarks on women's safety and his call to “smash the patriarchy”. The Congress, meanwhile, has denied the allegations against its leader.

INDIA bloc protest

A large crowd carrying flags and posters gathered in central Delhi’s Connaught Place for the march on Mondat. Among those who participated were Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI leader D Raja, CPI(M) leader M A Baby, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule.

Rahul Gandhi has today invited INDIA bloc MPs, representatives of civil society groups and student organisations for tea at his residence on Tuesday, sources said, amid plans to intensify the opposition’s campaign over alleged “vote chori” (vote theft).

A joint press conference by INDIA bloc leaders or a protest targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations could also be held, sources said.

The meeting at Gandhi’s residence at 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, is also expected to discuss a coordinated strategy for joint protests against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the CEC’s resignation.

The development comes a day after the opposition’s campaign against alleged vote theft reached the Supreme Court. Opposition leaders, along with activists and civil society representatives, took part in a “March for Democracy” through a heavily barricaded route in the national capital and filed a joint petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleging electoral irregularities.

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