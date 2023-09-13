BJP chief Nadda attacks Gandhi family over 'anti-Sanatan dharma' remarks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP chief JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Gandhi family and held them responsible for the 'anti-Sanatan dharma' remarks. DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja recently blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated. They also had liked it with dengue, malaria. FIRs have also been lodged against these leaders.

"Udayanidhi Stalin's statement coming two days after the Mumbai meeting of I.N.D.I.A alliance. Then Priyank Kharge's attack on Sanatan and today the DMK minister accepting that I.N.D.I.A alliance was formed in protest against Sanatan Dharma. This is part of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Congress well thought out strategy. Congress and I.N.D.I.A alliance should clarify their opinion on this statement, they should be told whether there is a right in the Constitution to make objectionable statements about any religion? Are the people of I.N.D.I.A alliance not aware of the provisions of the Constitution?" Nadda wrote on X.

The Congress had however hit back and said it does not require the BJP's certificate on nationalism, Sanatan Dharma or on the contribution to freedom struggle, alleging the ruling party's score on these yardsticks is zero. Responding to the BJP attacks on the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A alliance over the row after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on the Sanatan dharma.

Latest India News