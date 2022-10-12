BJP chief JP Nadda flags off 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on five different routes in poll-bound state

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4GUJARAT/TWITTER 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' to woo voters in the poll-bound state

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda flagged off 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on five different routes from Wednesday to reach out to people ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end.

While addressing a gathering ahead of the Yatra, Nadda said the ‘'Gaurav yatra' is not just for Gujarat alone, it is a yatra to establish the pride of the entire India.

It's a matter of fortune that Gujarat is the 'Gangotri' of 'Gaurav Yatra' to re-establish the nation on global map, to make it self-reliant, developed, he added.

The Yatra will also be launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

Notably, the first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state Assembly elections.

The second 'Gaurav Yatra' was organised in 2017 ahead of that year’s state polls.

In 2002, the BJP had won 127 out of the total 182 seats. In 2017, the saffron party bagged 99 seats and the opposition Congress 77.

Shah will launch the yatra on Thursday on three routes- from Sant Savaiyanath temple at Zanzarka village in Ahmedabad district while the other two routes will be from Unai Mata temple in Vansda taluka of Navsari district.

A battery of Union ministers, including Prahlad Singh Patel, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandavia, Parshottam Rupala, and Anurag Thakur to name a few, will join the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' at different locations.

(With BJP input)

