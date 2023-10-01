BJP's Central Election Committee meeting to commence in Delhi shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP

BJP Central Election Committee meeting: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal arrived at the party headquarters in the national capital for the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, scheduled to be held to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan today (October 1).

BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also reached the venue. Party leaders Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Pralhad Joshi also reached the party headquarters.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached BJP Chief JP Nadda's residence.

Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, and Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee, will take part in the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

"Candidates for about 60 to 70 seats in Rajasthan will be discussed while those for 31 seats in Chhattisgarh will be approved today," a source said.

The meeting, according to party sources, will largely deliberate on the upcoming state elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The BJP has set sights on wresting power from the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The polls are scheduled to be held towards the end of this year. Three other poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram - will also be a referendum of sorts on the BJP's popularity and the political headwinds going into next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is busy fine-tuning its strategies for five poll-bound states, including MP and Chhattisgarh. The party has classified all seats in these states into individual categories of A, B, C, and D.

Category A includes seats where the party has consistently performed well while category B includes seats where the BJP has a mixed record of victories and losses. Category C includes seats where the party is deemed to be on a relatively weaker footing. In contrast, Category D seats have seen continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections.

